Left Menu

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Plea moved in SC seeking stay

The Internet Freedom Foundation has approached Supreme Court challenging WhatsApp's updated privacy policy which was introduced earlier this month in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 23:00 IST
WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Plea moved in SC seeking stay
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Internet Freedom Foundation has approached Supreme Court challenging WhatsApp's updated privacy policy which was introduced earlier this month in India. The petitioner sought guidelines to safeguard the personal data and privacy of over 400 million Indian WhatsApp users.

It has sought an interim stay on the operation of the messaging platform's new Privacy Policy. The plea stated that the 2021 Policy of WhatsApp is highly invasive and has been unilaterally forced upon Indian internet users.

It urged the Court to grant an ad-interim order, restraining the sharing of any personal data of users by Whatsapp with Facebook for marketing or other purposes. The intervention application is filed in an appeal filed by Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi in 2017, which had challenged the 2016 privacy policy of WhatsApp. The matter is being heard by a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court.

It requested the Court to direct WhatsApp to provide the same standard of privacy protections to its Indian users as it is providing to users in the European Region. It also asked Court to direct provide its users with an opt-out option while using its services, to allow users to opt-out of sharing their data with Facebook for marketing and advertising purpose. Earlier this month WhatsApp had introduced its privacy policy mandating its users to accept its terms and conditions, failing which the accounts and services would be terminated after February 08, 2021, for the respective user.

After facing criticism over the privacy policy, WhatApp took to micro-blogging site Twitter clarifying that "no one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8 and we will be moving back our business plans until after May." Earlier Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also filed a plea in the top court challenging the new WhatsApp policy stating that the Centre has failed to discharge its constitutional duty and responsibility by protecting the privacy rights of citizens forcing the petitioner to approach the top court.

It had sought a direction to WhatsApp and Facebook to allow the government to carry out 'Technical Audits' of their data centres, where the data of Indian Users are stored, so as the retrieve and delete such data of Indian Users. It had said that in 2016, Germany, the United Kingdom and the entire European Union had prohibited similar action of Facebook which was also asked to delete all the data relating to Whatsapp users. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pak govt to join review proceedings of Supreme Court acquittals in Pearl murder case

The Pakistan government on Saturday announced that it would formally join the review proceedings initiated by the Sindh administration against the Supreme Courts acquittal of British-born al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his t...

Uttarakhand government to distribute interest-free loans to farmers on Feb 6

The Uttarakhand government will provide interest-free loans of upto Rs 3 lakh to 25000 farmers and of upto Rs 5 lakh to farmers groups on February 6 under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Cooperative Farmers Welfare Scheme. Chief Minister Trivendra ...

Schools for classes 6 to 12 in Uttarakhand to reopen from Feb 8

All schools of Uttarakhand will reopen from February 8 for classes 6 to 12, Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said. The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Saturday, he said.The...

COVID-19 outbreak under control, but threat exists: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Saturday said bringing the COVID-19 outbreakunder control was a mammoth task which was achieved by thehard work of Corona warriors, but cautioned that the threatfrom the virus still existed.Spea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021