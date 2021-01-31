Pak policeman killed, 2 injured as gunmen open fire

Pak policeman killed, 2 injured as gunmen open firePTI | Peshawar | Updated: 31-01-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 00:07 IST
A Pakistani police officer was killed and two others were injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them here on Saturday, officials said.
Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Inspector Khushdil Khan was killed, while his two colleagues -- Assistant Sub-inspector Bakht Zeb Khan and constable Iftikhar -- sustained bullet wounds when the assailants ambushed their vehicle near the central jail, Peshawar Police chief Ahsan Abbas said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
