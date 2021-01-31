Left Menu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches Pulse Polio Programme in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched the Pulse Polio Programme at his residence in Bhopal.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 31-01-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 10:23 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched the Pulse Polio Programme at his residence in Bhopal. He was seen administering polio drops to children less than five years of age.

In a tweet by Chief Minister's office in Hindi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed, "This is the silver jubilee year of the Pulse Polio vaccination campaign. I'm inaugurating this drive today in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prabhuram Choudhary among other officials." Speaking to ANI, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "We aim that nobody in our state gets polio. India has been declared a polio-free country. We hope to continue with that position."

"Our target is to administer the polio drops to 1 crore and 11 lakh children," Chouhan said. On January 30 i.e. on the eve of the Polio National Immunisation Day, President Ram Nath Kovind launched the first round of the Pulse Polio Programme for 2021 by administering polio drops to children less than five years of age at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Polio drops are administered to children in the age group of 0 to 5 years. In an official release, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that around 17 crore children of less than 5 years of age will be given polio drops as part of the drive of the Central government to maintain the polio-free status of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

