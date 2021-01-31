Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians

Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to PalestiniansPTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 31-01-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 15:37 IST
Israel Defence Minister Benny Gantz's office says Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunise front-line medical workers.
It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians.
Israel has come under criticism from U.N. officials and human rights groups for not providing vaccines to the Palestinians. Israel says it is not responsible.
Israel is one of the world's leaders in vaccinating its population after striking procurement deals with international drug giants Pfizer and Moderna.
The Palestinians have not begun to vaccine their people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
