Left Menu

Suspected suicide car bomb shakes Mogadishu

A suspected suicide car bomb exploded near a checkpoint in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Sunday, witnesses said, followed by gunfire around a nearby hotel. Police said there were casualties but numbers were unknown. While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, the militant Islamist group al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in its war on Somalia's government, which is backed by the United Nations and African Union (AU) peacekeeping troops.

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 31-01-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 20:33 IST
Suspected suicide car bomb shakes Mogadishu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A suspected suicide car bomb exploded near a checkpoint in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Sunday, witnesses said, followed by gunfire around a nearby hotel. Police said there were casualties but numbers were unknown.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, the militant Islamist group al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in its war on Somalia's government, which is backed by the United Nations and African Union (AU) peacekeeping troops. "A speeding car exploded near the hotel and checkpoint. The blast shook us and heavy gunfire followed," shopkeeper Ali Abdulahi told Reuters of the incident in the busy Kilometre 4 area of the coastal city.

"I suspect the militants entered Hotel Afrik. That is where the exchange of gunfire is now taking place." A Reuters journalist saw security forces besiege the area, where cars are inspected en route to the airport and where politicians regularly gather at the hotel.

Police spokesman Sadik Ali said many people had been rescued from the Hotel Afrik. "There must be casualties because the militants first started the attack with a suicide car bomb against the wall," he told Reuters. "The operation still goes on, casualties will be known later."

Al Shabaab is allied with al Qaeda and wants to rule Somalia according to its interpretation of Islamic sharia law. There was no immediate word from Somali officials or the AU mission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Republicans urge slimmer COVID-19 bill as Democrats ready Biden plan

Ten moderate Republican U.S. senators urged Democratic President Joe Biden on Sunday to significantly downsize his 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to win bipartisan support as Democrats in Congress prepared to push ahead with his plan ...

Samyukta Kisan Morcha claims over 100 people missing since tractor parade, forms panel

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers unions, on Sunday claimed that over 100 people were missing since the violence during the tractor parade on Republic Day, and it has set up a six-member committee to look into the matte...

Bird flu kills more than 250 pelicans in Mauritania, says ministry

About 245 pelican chicks and two dozen adult pelicans have died from H5N1 bird flu in a Mauritanian national park bordering an area in northern Senegal that was hit by the virus, Mauritanias environment ministry said on Saturday. The birds ...

Russia arrests over 4,000 at wide protests backing Navalny

Chanting slogans against President Vladimir Putin, tens of thousands took to the streets Sunday across Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up nationwide protests that have rattled the Kremlin. Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021