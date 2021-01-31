Dutch police disperse crowd, arrest 30 in bid to prevent repeat of anti-lockdown riots

Around 30 people were arrested in Amsterdam when police dispersed a protest against coronavirus lockdown measures on Sunday, as authorities sought to prevent a repeat of riots that raged across Dutch cities for three days last week.

Police said they had sent home around 600 people who had flouted social distancing rules and ignored a nationwide ban on public gatherings by assembling in Amsterdam's central Museumplein on Sunday afternoon. There were no reports of violent incidents by late afternoon on Sunday. The addition of a nighttime curfew to an already broad lockdown triggered last week's violent demonstrations. Shops were looted in several cities and 500 people were arrested.

