Left Menu

Children among dead following bomb attacks in northern Syria

Several people, including four children, are reported dead, with many more injured, following a weekend of deadly bomb attacks in towns in northern rural Aleppo, Syria.

UN News | Updated: 01-02-2021 02:49 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 02:49 IST
Children among dead following bomb attacks in northern Syria

According to media reports, a car bomb detonated in the town of Azaz on Sunday, killing four and injuring at least 22. One of the dead was reportedly a 12-year-old girl. The attack comes just a day after an attack in Afrin, also in the Aleppo region, also a car-bombing, which reportedly killed six civilians, three of whom were children.

In a Tweet published on Sunday, Mark Cutts, the UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, strongly condemned the bomings, and called for the attacks to stop, describing them as the latest in a series of indiscriminate attacks on civilians: at least 22 children have reportedly been killed in Syria this year.

“These recent attacks are a stark reminder that violence continues in Syria and children continue to be in danger day in, day out”, said Bo Viktor Nylund, UN children’s agency (UNICEF) Representative in Syria, in a statement released on Sunday.

UNICEF, added Mr. Nyland, reminds all parties to the Syrian conflict of their obligations to protect children at all times and refrain from violence in civilian areas.

Ten years on from the beginning of the conflict, children continue to be the hardest hit by unprecedented destruction, displacement and death. “They have lost their lives, homes and childhoods”, declared Mr. Nyland. “It is high time that the violence in Syria comes to an end”.

The attacks come at a time when the Syrian peace process appears to be at an impasse. On Friday, after a meeting involving members of the UN-facilitated Syrian Constitution Committee, in Geneva, Geir Pedersen, the UN Special Envoy for Syria, expressed his disappointment at the slow progress being made, and called for a new approach from all sides in the conflict.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Exxon, Chevron CEOs discussed merger in early 2020-sources

The chief executives of ExxonMobil Corp and Chevron Corp held preliminary talks in early 2020 to explore combining the two largest U.S. oil producers in what would have been the biggest merger of all time, according to people familiar with ...

Soccer-Racial abuse of footballers online 'despicable' says Prince William

Britains Prince William on Sunday called for racist abuse aimed at footballers to stop after Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford became the latest player to be targeted.United are working with social media companies to stamp out the a...

Israel extends lockdown, sees delay in COVID-19 turnaround

Israel extended a national lockdown on Sunday as coronavirus variants offset its vaccination drive and officials predicted a delay in a turnaround from the health and economic crisis. Highlighting Israels challenges in enforcing restriction...

Motor racing-Gasly becomes sixth F1 driver to test positive for COVID-19

AlphaTauris Pierre Gasly said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19, meaning six of Formula Ones 20 race drivers have now contracted the virus. The 24-year-old Frenchman, who recently posted pictures on Instagram of training in Duba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021