Left Menu

Watch out for increase in healthcare, defence expenditure, says Chidambaram ahead of Union Budget 2021

Ahead of the keenly awaited Union Budget 2021, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday asked the people of the country to watch out for an increase in healthcare and defence expenditure.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 10:30 IST
Watch out for increase in healthcare, defence expenditure, says Chidambaram ahead of Union Budget 2021
P Chidambaram. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the keenly awaited Union Budget 2021, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday asked the people of the country to watch out for an increase in healthcare and defence expenditure. "Watch out for increase in healthcare expenditure and increase in defence expenditure. These are two non-negotiables. Then watch out for the 10 heads highlighted by the Congress party on 28th January," Chidambaram tweeted.

"I have listed and explained the 10 issues in my column yesterday in the Indian Express and in 10 Indian language newspapers I will rate the budget on the 2+10 issues. My colleagues and I will address a press conference at 4.30 pm today," he said in a subsequent tweet. On Sunday, Chidambaram had said that apart from an increase in Healthcare and Defence, he will rate the Budget on 10 points outlined by the Congress party.

"Apart from increase in allocations for Healthcare and Defence, I shall rate the Budget on the 10 points outlined by the Congress party. There is broad consensus among economists and social scientists on these 10 points," he said in a tweet on Sunday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her third budget today.The Budget speech will begin at around 11 am today with Sitharaman beginning it with an address to the speaker of Lok Sabha.

The duration of the budget speech usually ranges from 90 to 120 minutes. This year, the Union Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time, Sitharaman replaced the Swadeshi 'bahi khata' and switched to a tablet.

Finance Minister had launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience, according to the Finance Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt proposes portal to collect info on gig-workers, building and construction workers, among others: FM.

Govt proposes portal to collect info on gig-workers, building and construction workers, among others FM....

Central university to be set up in Leh: FM.

Central university to be set up in Leh FM....

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma name their daughter Vamika, share her first-ever picture

India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, who were recently blessed with a baby girl, have finally revealed the name of their daughter. Sharing the first-ever picture featuring their newborn, the much-in-love couple a...

One nation, one ration card plan under implementation in 32 states, 1 UT: FM.

One nation, one ration card plan under implementation in 32 states, 1 UT FM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021