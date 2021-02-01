Left Menu

Nine dead in Sunday hotel attack in Somali capital - police

Nine people died in a weekend attack at a hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, and security forces ended the assault by al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab fighters early on Monday, a police spokesman said. A suicide car bomb exploded early on Sunday evening and was followed by a shootout between al Shabaab militants and security forces at the Hotel Afrik.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 10:38 IST
Nine dead in Sunday hotel attack in Somali capital - police
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Nine people died in a weekend attack at a hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, and security forces ended the assault by al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab fighters early on Monday, a police spokesman said.

A suicide car bomb exploded early on Sunday evening and was followed by a shootout between al Shabaab militants and security forces at the Hotel Afrik. The fighting lasted into early Monday. "The operation is over now. Nine people including four attackers died and over 10 civilians were injured. There is no electricity," Sadik Ali, told reporters from the scene and via Facebook.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said in a statement that among those killed was a former military general, Mohamed Nur Galal. "I condemn the barbaric attack. May Allah have mercy on all those who died. General Mohamed Nur Galal, will be remembered for his over 50 year role in defending the country," he said.

Al Shabaab has battled since 2008 to overthrow Somalia's central government and establish its rule, based on its own harsh interpretation of Islamic law. It carries out regular gun and bomb attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere in Somalia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt proposes portal to collect info on gig-workers, building and construction workers, among others: FM.

Govt proposes portal to collect info on gig-workers, building and construction workers, among others FM....

Central university to be set up in Leh: FM.

Central university to be set up in Leh FM....

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma name their daughter Vamika, share her first-ever picture

India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, who were recently blessed with a baby girl, have finally revealed the name of their daughter. Sharing the first-ever picture featuring their newborn, the much-in-love couple a...

One nation, one ration card plan under implementation in 32 states, 1 UT: FM.

One nation, one ration card plan under implementation in 32 states, 1 UT FM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021