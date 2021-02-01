India expresses deep concern over coup in Myanmar; monitoring situation closely

Left Menu

India on Monday expressed deep concern over the military coup in Myanmar and detention of the countrys top political leaders, saying it has always been steadfast in supporting the democratic transition in that country.In its reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs said India is monitoring the situation closely.We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India on Monday expressed ''deep concern'' over the military coup in Myanmar and detention of the country's top political leaders, saying it has always been steadfast in supporting the democratic transition in that country.

In its reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs said India is monitoring the situation closely.

''We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar,'' the MEA said.

''We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely,'' it said in a statement.

Myanmar's military staged a coup on Monday and the country's top leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained.

According to media reports, an announcer on Myanmar's military-owned Myawaddy TV declared on Monday morning that the military had taken control of the country for one year.

Myanmar's leader Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy (NLD) was quoted as saying in the media.

