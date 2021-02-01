Russian prosecutor supports call to convert Navalny's suspended sentence into real jail term

Russian prosecutor supports call to convert Navalny's suspended sentence into real jail termReuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:50 IST
The Russian prosecutor's office on Monday said it supported a request from the country's prison authority to convert Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's suspended sentence into a real jail term.
Navalny is being held in pre-trial detention for 30 days, accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement in a case that he says was trumped up but could see him jailed for 3-1/2 years.
OVD-Info, a monitoring group, said that more than 5,300 people had been detained at rallies across Russia on Sunday in support of Navalny.
ALSO READ
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny due to fly back to Russia despite arrest threat
Russia reports 23,586 new coronavirus cases, 481 deaths
Russia registers 23,586 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Russian cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea, rescue underway
Navalny plans to return to Russia after recovery in Germany