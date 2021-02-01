Russian prosecutor supports call to convert Navalny's suspended sentence into real jail term

The Russian prosecutor's office on Monday said it supported a request from the country's prison authority to convert Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's suspended sentence into a real jail term.

Navalny is being held in pre-trial detention for 30 days, accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement in a case that he says was trumped up but could see him jailed for 3-1/2 years.

OVD-Info, a monitoring group, said that more than 5,300 people had been detained at rallies across Russia on Sunday in support of Navalny.