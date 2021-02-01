Britain's ASOS buys Topshop brand for 265 mln stg

ASOS has bought the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, and HIIT brands from the administrators of Philip Green's collapsed Arcadia group for 265 million pounds ($364 million), the British online fashion retailer said on Monday.

The deal for Arcadia's prized brands does not include its stores, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

