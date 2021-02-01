Chance of avoiding lockdown is slim -French govt spokesman

Chance of avoiding lockdown is slim -French govt spokesmanReuters | Paris | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:33 IST
The chance of avoiding a third lockdown is slim but the French government will do all it can to avoid it, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Monday.
He told Franceinfo radio it was encouraging that last week there had been a deceleration in the average number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day.
