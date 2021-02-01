Left Menu

Chance of avoiding lockdown is slim -French govt spokesman

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:33 IST
Chance of avoiding lockdown is slim -French govt spokesman
Representative image

The chance of avoiding a third lockdown is slim but the French government will do all it can to avoid it, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Monday.

He told Franceinfo radio it was encouraging that last week there had been a deceleration in the average number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar health minister says leaving post due to 'evolving situation'

Myanmars health minister said on Monday he was leaving his post because of the evolving situation in the country, after the military seized power.In a message on the health ministrys official Facebook page, Myint Htwe urged colleagues to co...

Budget is disappointing as lacks it roadmap to accelerate growth, says Anand Sharma

Criticizing the Union Budget 2021-22, Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the budget is disappointing as it lacks a roadmap for accelerating growth and revival of consumer demand. He further stated that the Finance Minister could ...

Troubled Chinese conglomerate missing up to $15 billion

Companies that are part of HNA Group, a Chinese conglomerate that says creditors want it declared bankrupt after a global acquisition spree, want to recover as much as USD 15 billion that might have been paid out improperly to major shareho...

Budget aims to widen new opportunities for growth, new openings for youth, new high to human resources: PM Narendra Modi.

Budget aims to widen new opportunities for growth, new openings for youth, new high to human resources PM Narendra Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021