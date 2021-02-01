German foreign minister condemns seizure of power in Myanmar

German foreign minister condemns seizure of power in MyanmarReuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 14:53 IST
Germany strongly condemns the seizure of power and the accompanying arrests by the military in Myanmar, its foreign minister said on Monday. "The military actions jeopardize the progress made so far towards democratic change in Myanmar," Heiko Maas said in a statement.
He called on the military to immediately release the arrested members of the government and parliament, including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
