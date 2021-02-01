Sudan and UNIDO sign agreement for $300 million small investors fund

Sudan and UNIDO sign agreement for $300 million small investors fundReuters | Cairo | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 15:53 IST
Sudan signed an agreement with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization to establish a $300 million "sovereign fund to protect small investors", its finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.
