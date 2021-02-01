Union Budget 2021:Ordinary Budget in unprecedented times, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that the Central Government has presented an ordinary Budget in unprecedented times and alleged that the government wants to save itself by taking the route of privatization. Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "We had expected that since Budget is being presented in unprecedented times, we will see glimpses of an unprecedented measure. But this is an ordinary Budget in unprecedented times through which government wants to save itself by taking the route of privatization."

He alleged the government has made the 'road for vote' by announcing Rs 1,000 crores welfare schemes in poll-bound states Assam and West Bengal. "There are elections in some states so they made 'road for vote'. They spoke of spending money but we received no Grant. We had expected that they will transfer cash to help poor but nothing happened," he said.

It is noted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while announcing the Union Budget has proposed to provide Rs 1,000 crores for the welfare of Tea workers, especially women and their children in Assam and West Bengal for which a special scheme will be devised. The Congress MP lambasted over the several announcements of government in the Budget and termed the policies as "Disinvestment and privatization", adding that the Centre government thinks that country should be put on sale. (ANI)

