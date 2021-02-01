Investigators ask for Navalny's spokeswoman to be held under house arrest until March 23

Russian investigators on Monday asked for Kira Yarmysh, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman, to be placed under house arrest until March 23, a Moscow court said.

Riot police broke up protests across Russia on Sunday in support of Navalny, detaining more than 5,300 people who had braved the bitter cold and the threat of prosecution to demand he be set free.

