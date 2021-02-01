Left Menu

Israel says drone falls in Lebanese territory, Hezbollah says it brought it down

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:16 IST
Israel says drone falls in Lebanese territory, Hezbollah says it brought it down
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Monday it brought down an Israeli drone that had entered Lebanese airspace, while the Israeli military said one of its drones had fallen inside Lebanon. Hezbollah said in a statement carried by al-Manar television that it was now in control of the drone.

The Israeli military said the drone had fallen in Lebanese territory during an operation near the border demarcation known as the Blue Line and that there was, "no breach of information."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK online fashion retailer buys Topshop, three other brands

Online fashion seller ASOS has bought Topshop, which once boasted designs by Kate Moss and Beyonce, along with three other brands for 265 million pounds USD 363 million as rivals scoop up bargains after the collapse of Britains Arcadia reta...

Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry allocated Rs 11,689 crore

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, which caters to the welfare of the backward classes and those with disabilities, was allocated Rs 11,689.39 crore, a 28.35 per cent increase over the previous financial years revised amount.An am...

SII, Bharat Biotech welcome enhanced focus on health, immunisation in budget

Leading vaccine manufacturers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech on Monday applauded the governments increased allocation for the healthcare sector and on providing Rs 35,000 crore towards COVID-19 vaccination in 2021-22 fiscal.I h...

Blinken weighs possible sanctions North Korea as Russia, Iran loom -NBC News

The Biden administration would consider new sanctions against North Korea as well as other possible actions against Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a television interview on Monday as it continued its foreign policy r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021