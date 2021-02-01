Union Budget is pro-corporate, nothing for poor: CPI

The Communist Party of India(CPI) on Monday criticised the union budget, claiming it waspro-corporate and big businesses and has nothing for the poor.

The budget opened up agriculture, insurance sector and'everything' for foreign direct investment (FDI), partyGeneral Secretary D Raja said, adding a fitting reply would begiven for the ''anti-people'' budget.

''This budget is the continuation of the aggressive, pro-corporate economic policies the Modi government has beenpursuing. It is a pro-corporate, pro-big businesses budget. Itis pro-international finance capital, the FDI. So, this budgethas nothing for the poor, for the suffering masses,'' he toldreporters here.

The country ranked 116 in the World Banks human capitalindex and was also home to ''largest number of hungry people''in the world while one in six children was malnourished, Rajaclaimed, quoting from some international survey.

''What is the response (to these) from this budget? I wantto ask the Modi government... What is the meaning of 'AtmaNirbhar?'' he asked.

The CPI leader, now in the city to attend the party'sNational Council meeting, said the budget opened upagriculture, insurance sector and everything for FDI.

''That's why the budget is pro-corporate and anti-poor.'' Raja also said the budget has let down the youth when thecountry was facing 'unprecedented' levels of 'unemployment'.

''We are charging the Modi government with promoting acommunal, pro-corporate, fascist regime which we need tofight. This budget has made it clear. ... even under such adifficult pandemic situation, the government hasnt cared forthe poor people and we will give our fitting reply bymobilising against this anti-people budget, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)