Mumbai: 5 people held near mall, 130 kgs ganja seized

Mumbai: 5 people held near mall, 130 kgs ganja seizedPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:10 IST
Five people were arrested inMumbai's Kurla area allegedly with 130 kilograms of ganja, anofficial of Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell said onMonday.
The five, hailing from Mumbai, neighbouring Thane, andGodavari district in Andhra Pradesh, were held by the ANC'sWorli unit on Sunday afternoon from a car near a mall on theKurla stretch of LBS Road, he said.
The gang used to bring the contraband from AP and sellin the metropolis' suburbs, and the main accused may havelinks with Naxal groups, the official said.
He identified the arrested persons as Rajesh Jaiswalalias George (42), Durga Prasad Yeddu (24), Sufiyan Khan (35),Nisar Sheikh (31) and Nizamuddin Sheikh.
