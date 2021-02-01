Germany demands release of Kremlin critic Navalny, protesters

Germany demands release of Kremlin critic Navalny, protestersReuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:47 IST
The German government on Monday condemned violence against demonstrators in Russia after riot police broke up protests across the country in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
A government spokeswoman said at a regular news conference the protesters and Navalny must be released.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Russia
- Alexei Navalny
- Kremlin
- Navalny
