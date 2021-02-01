Left Menu

India will deploy all its resources to punish terror attack perpetrators: Modi to Netanyahu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:24 IST
India will deploy all its resources to punish terror attack perpetrators: Modi to Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to convey his strong condemnation of the terror attack near the Israeli Embassy here on January 29 and asserted that India will deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators.

In his conversation with Netanyahu over phone, Modi assured him that India accords the highest importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and premises, a PMO statement.

''Both leaders expressed satisfaction about the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in this context,'' it added.

The two leaders also briefed each other about the progress in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in their countries, and discussed possibilities of further collaboration in this area.

A low-intensity blast had occurred outside the embassy on January 29. No one was injured.

Some cars were damaged in the blast that occurred about 150 metres away from the embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the very high-security Lutyens' bungalow zone.

The Israeli foreign ministry said all its diplomats and embassy staff in Delhi are ''safe and sound''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention

Silver broke above 30 an ounce for the first time since 2013 on Monday as an army of retail traders stormed into the metal, switching their focus from mission Gamestonk and triggering fears of a multi-asset melt-up in global markets. As tra...

Chicago schools reopening uncertain as union talks stall

A plan to reopen Chicago schools remained in doubt Monday as last-minute negotiations over COVID-19 safety measures with the teachers union stalled, amplifying the possibility of a strike or lockout if teachers and staff in K-8 do not show ...

UK makes formal request to join trans-Pacific trade deal

Britain made a formal request to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership CPTPP on Monday, seeking membership of the 11-country deal to open new avenues for post-Brexit trade and influence. Announcing t...

Novel biosensors quickly detect coronavirus proteins, antibodies

Scientists have developed new protein-based biosensors that glow when mixed with components of the novel coronavirus or specific COVID-19 antibodies, a breakthrough that could enable faster and more widespread testing for the disease.When m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021