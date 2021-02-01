DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 1

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, FEB. 1 ** CANBERRA - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison gives a speech to outline the country's vaccination plan. ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic at the Elysée Palace. Both leaders give statement before their working lunch - 1100 GMT ** GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic. VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2021 (to Feb. 16). BRUSSELS - Portuguese Finance Minister and chair of the ECOFIN Joao Leao participates in an economic dialogue and exchange of views with European lawmakers - 1645 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Commission Director-General for Health and Food Safety Sandra Gallina discusses how the EU budget has been used and managed to support the EU's COVID-19 vaccines strategy with European lawmakers.

NEW DELHI - Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils the annual budget for the next fiscal year that begins from April 1. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 2 ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron talks to the Atlantic Council's new Europe Centre - 1100 GMT. BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds a keynote speech on Germany's role in Europe in an election year at the three-day "Europe 2021" conference - 0900 GMT.

MOSCOW - Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde visits Moscow and holds talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3 ** PARIS - Moldovan President Maia Sandu will pay an official visit to Paris. (To Feb. 4)

BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire take part in a panel discussion at the three-day "Europe 2021" conference - 1300 GMT. BRUSSELS - Nadia Calvino, Spanish minister of economic affairs and digital transformation speaks at the "Masters of Digital" event on Europe's recovery - 1545 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Council president Charles Michel gives a keynote speech at the "Masters of Digital" event on Europe's recovery - 0900 GMT. MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB 4 ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg delivers speech on 'the importance of strengthening the transatlantic bond in the next decade.' - 1500 GMT BERLIN - Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino speaks about "The European Union on the Eve of a New Era" at the three-day "Europe 2021" conference - 1500 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives a keynote speech at the event "Masters of Digital." - 1400 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for health Stella Kyriakides discusses the bloc's plan for beating cancer with European lawmakers. NICOSIA - British foreign minister Dominic Raab visits divided Cyprus ahead of new UN mediation. MOSCOW – EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Moscow & holds talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (to Feb 6)

GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, Feb 5 MOSCOW - EU High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Joseph Borrell gives a press conference with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov following their meeting in Moscow - 0915 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEB. 6 GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 7 ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 8 SOMALIA - Presidential elections scheduled to be held in Somalia - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 9 ** MOSCOW - EU High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell presents a joint communication on a renewed partnership with the Southern Neighbourhood.

GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2021 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 11

VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2021 CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in parliament. - 1700 GMT - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEB. 13 BEIRUT - 13th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah.

GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 14

GLOBAL - Valentine's Day. BEIRUT - 16th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 15 ASIA - Parinirvana day, Buddhist festival marking the anniversary of Buddha's death BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 16

SINGAPORE - Singapore's finance minister, Heng Swee Keat, will announce his budget for 2021 - 0700 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17

PRISTINA - 13th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 21

NIGER - Niger holds second round of presidential election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 23 COLOMBO - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 25 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEB. 26 ROME - G20 Meetings of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, videoconference (to Feb. 27). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 28 EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 1

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 02 LISBON - Informal meeting of defence ministers (to Mar. 3)

MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAR. 4

LISBON - Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Mar. 5). VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAR. 7

BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAR. 11

BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Mar. 12) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 15 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17

NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAR. 18

BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 23 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 25 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 26). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAR. 26 ** DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31 CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election.

