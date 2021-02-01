Left Menu

HC seeks report from jail on Indrani's medical condition

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:00 IST
The Bombay High Court on Mondaysought a report from jail authorities in Mumbai on a medicalcondition of Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in SheenaBora murder case, and also directed the CBI to file anaffidavit in response to the bail plea filed by her.

Mukerjea, who is lodged at the Byculla Womens' prisonhere since her arrest in August 2015, had approached the highcourt seeking bail on medical grounds and on the basis ofmerit (of the case).

Justice P D Naik on Monday directed the Byculla prisonto submit a report on Mukerjea's medical condition on February22. The HC also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI), which is the prosecuting agency in the case, to file anaffidavit to the petition filed by Mukerjea, also on the samedate.

Mukerjea in her plea claimed there was no concreteevidence against her in the case in which she is accused ofkilling her own daughter.

The prosecution's case is that Mukerjea, along withher former husbands Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea, hadkilled Sheena Bora, who was born of her previous relationship,in the year 2012.

Peter Mukerjea was granted bail in February 2020 bythe high court.

Khanna is still behind bars.

