Left Menu

Union budget: Nirmala recites once again from Thirukural; Stalin reminds her of another one on kings

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:00 IST
Union budget: Nirmala recites once again from Thirukural; Stalin reminds her of another one on kings
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

For the second year in a row,Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday recited acouplet from the Tamil classic Thirukkural during her budgetspeech, on the characteristics of a ruler who creates wealth.

Last year too, she had recited from the popular classic,penned by saint poet Thiruvalluvar.

Thirukkural is considered the gold standard of variousprinciples of life by the Tamil people.

However, ruling BJP's bitter critic in Tamil Nadu, DMKchief M K Stalin took a dig at Sitharaman and said she hadfailed to take into account a different 'kural' that defines aking, including the need for compassion.

In her 110-minute long speech, the union minister quotedthe Tamil kural ''iyatralum eettalun kathalum katha vaguthalumvalla arasu,'' and went onto explain what it meant.

''A king or a ruler is one who creates or acquires wealth,protects and distributes it for common good,'' Sitharaman, whoread out her budget speech from a tablet, said.

Last year too, she had read out a couplet fromThirukkural that says the five aspects-- good health, wealth,increased produce, happiness and safety are key for a countryand went on to say that key NDA initiatives, includingAyushman Bharat scheme were five jewels of the country.

However, DMK President Stalin, who was critical of theunion budget, saying it offered an ''illusionary lollipop'' tothe poll-bound Tamil Nadu, pointed out to her about anothercouplet from the classic that defines a ruler.

''It is regrettable she did not consider the kural whichsays delivering (to people) what is required for a good life,being compassionate, giving a just rule and safeguardingcitizens brings more laurels to a government,'' he said,referring to the kural ''kodayali sengol kudi ombal nangumudaiyanam ventharku oli.'' PTI SA APRADMINISTRATOR APRADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to cover 1 cr vehicles: Govt

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced the much-awaited voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and polluting vehicles, and vehicles older than 15 years will be required to undergo fitness tests.Presenting the B...

Agriculture Minister hails Union Budget, Oppn dubs it anti-farmer

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for bringing out such a good budget in his press conference even as several opposition parties dubbed it as a...

Rural S. African nurses fear being forgotten in vaccine roll-out

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - South African nurses called on the government on Monday to ensure overstretched workers in rural clinics and hospitals get access to COVID-19 vaccines as the hard-hit countr...

ISL 7: Fowler, Moosa face the heat on the bumpy road to playoffs

SC East Bengal are in desperate need of wins if they are to keep their playoff hopes alive. Placed second-last on the Indian Super League ISL table, Robbie Fowlers side has accumulated just 13 points from 14 matches, and can still make it t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021