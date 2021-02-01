Praveen Saxena takes over as NTPC Regional Executive Director

Praveen Saxena took over the charge ofRegional Executive Director (Eastern Region-I), NTPC, Patna onMonday.

He took over from Asit Kumar Mukherjee who superannuated onSunday (January 31, 2021).

NTPC Eastern Region-I comprises of three states i.e.

Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal having total nine powerplants under it.

Saxena, who was heading Barh Super Thermal Power Station(3300 MW) as Executive Director, is a mechanical engineeringgraduate from NIT-Durgapur and had joined NTPC in 1986 as anexecutive trainee, a NTPC release said.

In his illustrious career spanning over 34 years, he hasserved in various capacities in the areas of mechanicalrrection, planning & system, contracts & materials,technicalservices, project monitoring and business development atAuraiya, Faraidabad, Kahalgaon, Farakka, Colombo (Sri Lanka),EOC-Noida and the Corporate Center, it said.

Saxena was instrumental in finalising the transferscheme of Barauni thermal power plant from Bihar State PowerGeneration Company Ltd.(BSPGCL) to National Thermal PowerCorporation.

