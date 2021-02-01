Left Menu

Ruling LDF, opposition parties slam union budget

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:31 IST
Ruling LDF, opposition parties slam union budget

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 (PTI)Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the ''pro corporate'' unionbudget had ''disappointed'' people of the country and it onlyreiterated the Centre's stand to open the agricultural sectorto them,while opposition parties said it has cheated citizens.

The budget showed that all the mediation talks with thefarmers were just an ''eyewash'' and the Centre did not intendto withdraw the three contentious laws against which farmersare on an agitation for over two months in Delhi borders, hesaid in a statement.

''This amounts to challenging the people of the country.

The budget reiterates the stand of the central government,opening the agricultural sector to the corporates''.

The CM said that the union government, through thisbudget, had decided to divest more Public Sector Undertakingsin the country and invite Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

By withdrawing from variousfields, including theinsurance sector, the government's attempt is to push thecountry into the hands of the corporates,he alleged.

On the Centre's proposal in the budget to set up aDevelopment Financial Institution for basic infrastructuredevelopment, which is likely to receive investment from theprivate sector as well, Vijayan saidthose who opposed theKerala Industrial Infrastructure Fund Board (KIIFB) asunconstitutional were now following the state's model.

Describing as an ''election gimmick'' the budgetaryallocation of Rs 65,000 crore for development of Highways inKerala, Finance minister Thomas Isaac said it had beenannounced earlier.

Opposition leader in the state assembly RameshChennithala, said the budget had ''cheated'' the people.

Except the second phase development of Kochi Metroproject and development of Kochi Fishing Harbour, there wasnothing new for the state, he said.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said everyone hadexpected some relief in the budget from skyrocketing petroland diesel prices, but that was not to be.

Free COVID-19 vaccine was also expected from thegovernment, but had not come about, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Over 33,000 healthcare workers vaccinated so far in Himachal

As many as 5,700 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs so far in the state to 33,452, a senior health official said. A total of 7,614 health worker...

Child rights NGOs disappointed with low budgetary allocation for children

Child rights bodies on Monday expressed disappointed over the lowest budgetary allocation for children in a decade and said they require financial resources the most now in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic. Priti Mahara, Director of Polic...

Himachal CM hails Union Budget, Congress says ignored state

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday hailed the Union Budget, terming it as comprehensive and ambitious even as the Congress alleged that it ignored the state. Thakur said the Union Budget rests on six pillars, including...

Budget: Central varsity in Leh, strengthening over 15K schools as per new NEP announced

Setting up a central university in Leh, 100 new Sainik schools and Higher Education Commission of India, increasing collaboration with foreign institutions, strengthening over 15,000 schools as per new NEP and reforms in board exams from 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021