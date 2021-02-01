Air Marshal Manavendra Singh assumes charge as Commanding chief in Southern Air Command

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh assumes charge as Commanding chief in Southern Air CommandPTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:36 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 (PTI): Air Marshal ManavendraSingh on Monday took over as Air Officer Commanding-in-chiefof the Southern Air Command.
An impressive guard of honour was presented to the AirMarshal on taking over the Command here, a Defence pressrelease said.
Singh, who was commissioned in the flying branch of theIndian Air Force on Dec 29, 1982 as a helicopter pilot, hasflown a wide variety of copters and trainer aircraft and hasover 6600 hours of flying in various challenging sectors,including in Siachen, the North East andUttarakhand, therelease said.
The former AOC-in-Command, Air Marshal Amit Tiwari tookover the charge of AOC-in-C at Central Air Command, Allahabadtoday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Kids these days': Russell Crowe claps back at Twitter troll who criticised 'Master and Commander'
Lt Gen CP Mohanty in Visakhapatnam on 2-day visit to Eastern Naval Command
Iran army commandos start drills near mouth of Gulf
Police command structure crumbled fast during Capitol riot
Trump failed to fulfill his role as commander-in-chief, says son of Martin Luther King Jr