Air Marshal Manavendra Singh assumes charge as Commanding chief in Southern Air Command

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 (PTI): Air Marshal ManavendraSingh on Monday took over as Air Officer Commanding-in-chiefof the Southern Air Command.

An impressive guard of honour was presented to the AirMarshal on taking over the Command here, a Defence pressrelease said.

Singh, who was commissioned in the flying branch of theIndian Air Force on Dec 29, 1982 as a helicopter pilot, hasflown a wide variety of copters and trainer aircraft and hasover 6600 hours of flying in various challenging sectors,including in Siachen, the North East andUttarakhand, therelease said.

The former AOC-in-Command, Air Marshal Amit Tiwari tookover the charge of AOC-in-C at Central Air Command, Allahabadtoday.

