NIA arrests key accused in Bhiwandi fake Indian currency smuggling case

The NIA has arrested an absconding accused in the Bhiwandi Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case who allegedly received counterfeit money from Bangladesh, an official said.

Mohammad Shadab Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, was arrested on January 31, the NIA spokesperson said.

The 46-year-old was absconding since October 2018.

Registered on October 11, 2018 in Thane, the case pertains to the seizure of 239 FICN of in the denomination of 2,000 with a face value Rs 4,78,000 from the possession of five accused -- Rehan Abbas Shaikh, Safad Mukhtar Ansari, Anis Iqlakh Shaikh, Kishor Namdeo Phular and Rohit Nagendra Singh. They were all residents of Bandra, Mumbai, and were arrested.

The NIA re-registered the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on November 30, 2018. During investigation, three more accused -- Samir Kalicharan Mandal, Sabir Ali and Abdul Kadir -- were arrested.

A charge sheet was filed against the eight accused in a Special NIA court in Mumbai.

Khan was the key player in the FICN smuggling racket as he was responsible for taking the delivery of FICN of face value Rs 4,78,000 at Malda, West Bengal, from Samir Mondal and bringing it to Mumbai for circulating it in different parts of India and delivery to another co-accused Anis Iqlakh Shaikh, the NIA official said.

Although the smuggled FICN was seized, Khan was absconding since the case was registered.

The original source of FICN is from across the Indo-Bangladesh Border, according to the NIA official.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

