Treasury's Yellen aims to deepen economic ties with Japan - Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday spoke with her Japanese counterpart and underscored her intention to deepen economic and financial cooperation with Japan to strengthen both economies, Treasury said in a statement.

In a phone call with Japanese Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, Yellen emphasized her readiness to work closely with Japan, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to address key challenges such as COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, the statement said.

