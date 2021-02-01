2 Chhattisgarh women killed, 3 hurt as mound of soil caves in

Two women were killed and threeothers injured when a mound of soil caved in and fell on themin Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place around noon when the victimswere digging the mound to fetch soil for household choresnearby their village Jhariapali under the Gharghoda policestation area, a police official said.

Two women, identified as Sita Rajput (30) and MuktaChauhan (45), died before locals could pull them out fromunder the mass of mud, while three other women sufferedinjuries, he said.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital, theofficial said, adding an accidental death report has beenregistered and further probe was underway.

