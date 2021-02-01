Left Menu

Three held for assault on teenaged girl in Mangaluru

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:27 IST
Three youthshave been arrested oncharges ofattempting to molest a teenaged girl andvandalising a bar-cum-restaurant here where she wascelebrating her birthday along with friends, police said onMonday.

CCTV footage of the incident that happened on Saturdaywent viral on social media.

The accused, one of whom was known to the 18-year oldgirl, had tried to molest her in the restaurant andattackedher friends withlethal weapons, police commissioner N ShashiKumar told reporters here on Monday.

Two of the arrested were aged 19 while the other was 18.

The commissioner said thegirl, pursuing her PUC, wasstaying with her grandparents and her parents are away inCanada.

The girl and one of the accused hadbeen in touch throughsocialmedia andshe had later spurned the friendship.

The youth, along with his two friends, had barged intothe restaurant and attacked them, the Commissioner said.

