Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard, fourth largest in the world, celebrates 45th Raising Day

The Indian Coast Guard celebrated 45th Raising Day on Monday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:51 IST
Indian Coast Guard, fourth largest in the world, celebrates 45th Raising Day
Indian Coast Guard. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Coast Guard celebrated 45th Raising Day on Monday. Since its inception, ICG has grown into a formidable force with 156 ships and 62 aircraft in its inventory and it is likely to achieve targeted force levels of 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft by 2025.

As the fourth largest Coast Guard in the world, the Indian Coast Guard has played a significant role in securing the Indian coasts and enforcing regulations within the maritime zones of India. Relevant to its motto "Vayam Rakshamah" meaning "We Protect", the service has to its credit saving over 10,000 lives and apprehending around 14,000 miscreants since inception in 1977. On an average, Coast Guard saves one precious life every second day at sea. Despite the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Coast Guard has maintained a 24x7 vigil in the exclusive economic zone.

ICG conducted National Maritime Search and Rescue Board meeting and followed it up with SAR Exercise-2020 (SAREX-2020) to validate the existing mechanism for undertaking Mass Rescue Operations. The President of India, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Defence Minister congratulated the Indian Coast Guard on the completion of 44 glorious years of service to the nation and appreciated the remarkable role played by the service in pursuit of the nation's interests in the maritime zones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson condemns Myanmar coup and imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he condemned the coup in Myanmar after the military in the Asian country seized power, saying Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders must be freed.I condemn the coup and unlawful impr...

Austria to loosen lockdown, wary of pandemic's economic and social impact

Austria, wary of the social and psychological impact of coronavirus lockdowns, will cautiously loosen restrictions next week, letting non-essential shops and schools reopen, despite stubbornly high infection rates.The country is currently i...

'Life-threatening' winter storm batters U.S. Northeast

A powerful winter storm engulfed much of the U.S. Northeast on Monday as several inches of snow fell across vast swaths of the region and high winds swept coastal areas, causing widespread disruption in New York City and other major urban c...

Soccer-Pirlo insists lessons have be learned from Inter defeat

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said last months Serie A defeat to Inter Milan taught his side some important lessons which set them on their way to a four-match winning streak in all competitions ahead of a rematch in the Coppa Italia semi-fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021