U.S. will act after sanctions law review in wake of Myanmar coup - Biden

U.S. will act after sanctions law review in wake of Myanmar coup - BidenReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:16 IST
The United States immediately will review sanctions laws and authorities and take "appropriate action" following the coup by the Myanmar military, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday.
"The United States removed sanctions on Burma (Myanmar) over the past decade based on progress toward democracy," Biden said in a statement. "The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action."
