Protestor who attacked CISF personnel arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a protester who allegedly attacked and injured a Central Industrial Security Force CISF personnel during violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day, officials said.The accused has been identified as Akash Preet, a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a protester who allegedly attacked and injured a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel during violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Akash Preet, a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from the national capital, they said. According to the police, the CISF personnel was deployed at the Red Fort and tried to stop the accused who was part of the mob that entered the monument. When the accused was stopped by the security person, he attacked him with a sword. The events were captured on camera, a senior police officer said.

Thousands of protesting farmers, who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border, clashed with the police on Republic Day. Many of them, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

They hoisted flags on the domes and placed a flagstaff at the ramparts of the national monument, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

