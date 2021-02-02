UK to seek 'diplomatic levers' to restore democracy in Myanmar

UK to seek 'diplomatic levers' to restore democracy in MyanmarReuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 00:03 IST
Britain said it would pursue diplomatic steps with its allies to ensure a return to democracy in Myanmar, after a military coup led to the arrest of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Britain's foreign ministry said it had summoned the southeast Asian country's ambassador for a meeting with Minister for Asia Nigel Adams.
"The Minister for Asia made clear the democratic wishes of the people of Myanmar must be respected, and the National Assembly peacefully re-convened. He also said that the UK would work with like-minded partners and pursue all necessary diplomatic levers to ensure a peaceful return to democracy," Britain's foreign ministry said in a statement.
