One arrested from Rajasthan for circulating fake news on social media

A man was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly circulating fake news regarding the ongoing farmers agitation, on social media, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Om Prakash Dhetarwal of Churu district of Rajasthan, they said.

According to police, the accused had created a Facebook account by the name of 'KisanAndolan Rajasthan' and shared an old video of Home Guards of another state, portraying it as reaction of Delhi Police personnel to the farmers agitation against the Centre's new farm laws.

The accused is a graduate with a Diploma in Civil Engineering. The device used in the commission of the offence has been recovered. He is being further interrogated, said Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell).

Meanwhile, another person was apprehended from Bharatpur in Rajasthan for allegedly posting fake news on Twitter about resignation of 200 police personnel.

More arrests in the case are likely soon, police added.

PTI AMP SRY

