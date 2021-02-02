Left Menu

Google to pay $3.8 million to settle pay gap, hiring bias claims

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 04:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 04:03 IST
Alphabet Inc's Google will pay more than $3.8 million to 5,500 employees and job applicants to settle allegations of pay disparities for women and hiring biases affecting women and Asians, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Monday.

The department said the alleged issues occurred at the company's California and Washington offices. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

