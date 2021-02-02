Top Chinese diplomat calls for China, U.S. to restore relationship

Top Chinese diplomat calls for China, U.S. to restore relationshipReuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-02-2021 07:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 07:36 IST
Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi called on Tuesday for China and the United States to restore their relationship to a predictable and constructive track of development.
Yang, the highest ranking Chinese leader to speak on China-U.S. relations since the Biden administration took office, spoke at an online forum organised by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations on Tuesday morning Beijing time, Monday night Eastern Standard Time.
