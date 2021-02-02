Maharashtra: Man held for manhandling cops in Thane

A 30-year-old man has been arrestedfor allegedly abusing and manhandling two policemen inMaharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night ofSunday and Monday in Shivaji Chowk area of Bhiwandi town.

The police received a complaint that a man was beatingup his wife and creating nuisance in the locality, an officialfrom Narpoli police station said.

When two personnel from the Narpoli police stationwent there to enquire about the issue, the man allegedlyabused and hit them, he said.

The accused was arrested on Monday and booked underIndian Penal Code Sections 353 (assault or criminal force todeter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332(voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from hisduty), the official said.

