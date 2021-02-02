India's daily COVID-19 cases drop below 9,000 after 8 months

India's daily COVID-19 cases continue to follow a consistent downward slope and it has significantly dropped to 8,635 on Tuesday after eight months, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). "After reaching a high of 95,735 on 10th September 2020, they have dropped to 8,635 today, lowest in 8 months," the ministry said.

As per the health ministry, India's average daily new cases also show a clear downward slip in the last five weeks. While it was 18,934 in December 30, 2020, to January 5, 2021 period and the average daily new cases have reduced to 12,772 in 27 January to February 2021 timeline," the health ministry said. In another significant development, the country has reported less than 100 daily deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in eight and a half months as 100 deaths were recorded last on May 15, 2020.

"The average daily deaths in the last 5 weeks also show a similar downward slide. The average daily deaths in the January 27 to February 2, 2021 phase is 128, in contrast to 242 average daily deaths recorded in December 30, 2020, to January 5, 2021, period," it said. The country's active caseload has also shrunk further to 1.63 lakh (1,63,353) today. The present active caseload now consists of just 1.52 per cent of India's Total Positive Cases.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1.04cr (1,04,48,406) today. The Recovery Rate is 97.05 per cent. According to the health ministry, as on February 2, 2021, till 8 am, a total of 39.50 lakh (39,50,156) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 1,91,313 healthcare workers were vaccinated across 3,516 sessions. 72,731 sessions have been conducted so far.

The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a progressive increase. 13,423 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

85.09 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States and UTs. Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,215 newly recovered cases. 3,289 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 520 in Chhattisgarh.

80.10 per cent of the daily new cases are from 6 States and UTs. Kerala reports the highest daily new cases at 3,459. It is followed by Maharashtra with 1,948, while Tamil Nadu reported 502 new cases, the ministry said.

"The Centre has rushed high-level teams to Kerala and Maharashtra for supporting the States in public health interventions for COVID19 management," it said. 94 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Five States and UTs account for 65.96 per cent of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (27). Kerala follows with 17daily deaths and Tamil Nadu reported7 casualties, it added. Sixteen states and UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

