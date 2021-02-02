Left Menu

Why no FIR against those dumping garbage on streets, HC asks NrDMC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:58 IST
Why no FIR against those dumping garbage on streets, HC asks NrDMC
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC) as to why FIRs were not registered against those who have dumped garbage on the streets of Model Town here.

The high court stated this while hearing a plea alleging that sanitation workers, who have been on strike from about three weeks, have been dumping garbage in ''the middle of the residential areas, markets and public roads''.

Justice Saneev Sachdeva directed that the concerned Deputy Commissioner of the corporation would virtually join the proceedings in the matter on Friday, February 5, if the strike is not over by then and garbage collection work has not commenced.

''If strike is over and work is going on, then he need not join,'' the court said, adding that had the corporation come with a solution to the problem of garbage being dumped on the streets at Model Town here, more time could have been given to it.

During the hearing, the court asked the corporation ''why no FIRs lodged against those dumping garbage on the streets? What are you going to do about it?'' The court warned that if nothing is done soon by the corporation, residents of Model Town will get the garbage collected from the streets and dumped outside the municipal officials' offices.

The court was hearing a plea by the Federation of Model Town Associations which has contended that sanitation workers of the corporation are not only ''wilfully absenting themselves from work for more than three weeks and not performing their statutory duties of removing garbage'', but they are also allegedly ''bringing trucks full of garbage and filth and dumping them in the middle of the residential areas, markets and public roads''.

The federation has contended that such actions are ''causing tremendous health and safety hazards that too during COVID times, when hygiene and public health is of paramount importance''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi moving towards ''herd immunity'', says Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

COVID-19 Delhi moving towards herd immunity, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain....

Petrol price set to increase by 81 cents litre

Consumers will have to dig deeper into their pockets as the price of petrol is set to increase by 81 cents a litre this week.In a statement on Monday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE said the price of 93 ULP and LRP and ...

Kenyan recycles plastic waste into bricks stronger than concrete

Nzambi Matee hurls a brick hard against a school footpath constructed from bricks made of recycled plastic that her factory turns out in the Kenyan capital.It makes a loud bang, but does not crack. Our product is almost five to seven times ...

Biden to issue executive orders on asylum, legal immigration, separated families

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday will order a major review of asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border and the legal immigration system as he seeks to undo some of former President Donald Trumps hard-line policies, two senior administ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021