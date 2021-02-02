Why no FIR against those dumping garbage on streets, HC asks NrDMC

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC) as to why FIRs were not registered against those who have dumped garbage on the streets of Model Town here.

The high court stated this while hearing a plea alleging that sanitation workers, who have been on strike from about three weeks, have been dumping garbage in ''the middle of the residential areas, markets and public roads''.

Justice Saneev Sachdeva directed that the concerned Deputy Commissioner of the corporation would virtually join the proceedings in the matter on Friday, February 5, if the strike is not over by then and garbage collection work has not commenced.

''If strike is over and work is going on, then he need not join,'' the court said, adding that had the corporation come with a solution to the problem of garbage being dumped on the streets at Model Town here, more time could have been given to it.

During the hearing, the court asked the corporation ''why no FIRs lodged against those dumping garbage on the streets? What are you going to do about it?'' The court warned that if nothing is done soon by the corporation, residents of Model Town will get the garbage collected from the streets and dumped outside the municipal officials' offices.

The court was hearing a plea by the Federation of Model Town Associations which has contended that sanitation workers of the corporation are not only ''wilfully absenting themselves from work for more than three weeks and not performing their statutory duties of removing garbage'', but they are also allegedly ''bringing trucks full of garbage and filth and dumping them in the middle of the residential areas, markets and public roads''.

The federation has contended that such actions are ''causing tremendous health and safety hazards that too during COVID times, when hygiene and public health is of paramount importance''.

