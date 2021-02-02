Left Menu

Probe into blast near Israel embassy handed over to NIA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:30 IST
Probe into blast near Israel embassy handed over to NIA

The Ministry of Home Affairs has handed over to the National Investigation Agency the probe into the blast near the Israel embassy here, officials said on Tuesday.

A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening. No one was injured.

''The investigation into the blast near the Israeli embassy has been handed over to the NIA,'' a home ministry official said.

Some cars were damaged in the explosion that occurred about 150 metres from the embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the high-security Lutyens' bungalow zone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to convey his strong condemnation of the terror attack and asserted that India will deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators.

Both leaders, the PMO said, expressed satisfaction about the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in connection with the blast probe.

The Israeli foreign ministry said all its diplomats and embassy staff in Delhi are ''safe and sound''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telenor's Myanmar telecoms network up and running, CEO says

Telenors network in Myanmar is up and running and the telecoms operators customers are getting service, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said on Tuesday.Myanmars military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected gover...

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

The E484K mutation of the novel coronavirus has occurred spontaneously in the UK variant of the virus, a professor of outbreak medicine who is part of a panel that advises the British government said on Tuesday.The mutation of most concern,...

COVID-19: Delhi moving towards ''herd immunity'', says Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

COVID-19 Delhi moving towards herd immunity, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain....

Petrol price set to increase by 81 cents litre

Consumers will have to dig deeper into their pockets as the price of petrol is set to increase by 81 cents a litre this week.In a statement on Monday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE said the price of 93 ULP and LRP and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021