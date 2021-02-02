Maharashtra: Death toll rises to 2 in Thane building collapse

Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:37 IST
The death toll in the buildingcollapse in Thane has risen to two, with one more personsuccumbing to his injuries, a civic official said on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday, a security guard died and sixothers were injured after the single-storey building, where agodown of an online goods delivery firm was located, collapsedin Bhiwandi town here in Maharashtra.

One of the injured persons, Kritik Suresh Patil (49),who was undergoing treatment in a hospital here, died lateMonday night, Thane civic body's regional disaster managementcontrol cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against threeowners of the building and one person from a company whichbuilt the structure, an official from Narpoli police stationsaid in the morning.

The 15-year-old building belonged to a private firmwhich used it as a godown for online delivery of goods, Kadamearlier said.

