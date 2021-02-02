Can't remain dependent on other countries for India's defence: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singhsaid on Tuesday India cannot remain dependent on othercountries for its defence.

Under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan India is lookingforward to increase its defence manufacturing capabilities,said Singh, who inaugurated Hindustan Aeronautics Limited'ssecond LCA-Tejas production line here.

''India cannot remain dependent on other countries for itsdefence'', he said.

Singh said Tejas is not only indigenous, but is alsobetter than its foreign equivalents on several parameters andalso comparatively cheaper.

''Many countries have shown interest in Tejas.

India will achieve the target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore inthe field of defence manufacturing in (a) few years'', theMinister said.

The delivery of the Tejas LCA to the Indian Air Forceunder a Rs 48,000-crore deal will begin from March 2024 andaround 16 aircraft will be rolled out annually till thecompletion of the total supply of 83 jets, Chairman andManaging Director of HAL, R Madhavan said recently.

Madhavan had also said that a number of countries haveshown keen interest in procurement of Tejas and that the firstexport order is likely to come by in the next couple of years.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by PrimeMinister Narendra Modi on January 13 approved the Rs 48,000-crore deal to procure 73 Tejas Mk-1A variants and 10 LCA TejasMk-1 trainer aircraft from the HAL to boost the Indian AirForce's combat prowess.

