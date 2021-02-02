Left Menu

Can't remain dependent on other countries for India's defence: Rajnath Singh

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:01 IST
Can't remain dependent on other countries for India's defence: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singhsaid on Tuesday India cannot remain dependent on othercountries for its defence.

Under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan India is lookingforward to increase its defence manufacturing capabilities,said Singh, who inaugurated Hindustan Aeronautics Limited'ssecond LCA-Tejas production line here.

''India cannot remain dependent on other countries for itsdefence'', he said.

Singh said Tejas is not only indigenous, but is alsobetter than its foreign equivalents on several parameters andalso comparatively cheaper.

''Many countries have shown interest in Tejas.

India will achieve the target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore inthe field of defence manufacturing in (a) few years'', theMinister said.

The delivery of the Tejas LCA to the Indian Air Forceunder a Rs 48,000-crore deal will begin from March 2024 andaround 16 aircraft will be rolled out annually till thecompletion of the total supply of 83 jets, Chairman andManaging Director of HAL, R Madhavan said recently.

Madhavan had also said that a number of countries haveshown keen interest in procurement of Tejas and that the firstexport order is likely to come by in the next couple of years.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by PrimeMinister Narendra Modi on January 13 approved the Rs 48,000-crore deal to procure 73 Tejas Mk-1A variants and 10 LCA TejasMk-1 trainer aircraft from the HAL to boost the Indian AirForce's combat prowess.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Military coup: Indian embassy advises Indians in Myanmar to avoid unnecessary travel

The Indian embassy in Yangon has asked all Indian citizens residing in Myanmar to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel, in an advisory issued following the military coup and subsequent political developments in the country. Mya...

Cricket-Australia's tour of South Africa postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Australias cricket tour of South Africa has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.Following extensive due diligence with medical experts, it has become clear that travelling from Austr...

Telenor's Myanmar telecoms network up and running, CEO says

Telenors network in Myanmar is up and running and the telecoms operators customers are getting service, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said on Tuesday.Myanmars military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected gover...

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

The E484K mutation of the novel coronavirus has occurred spontaneously in the UK variant of the virus, a professor of outbreak medicine who is part of a panel that advises the British government said on Tuesday.The mutation of most concern,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021