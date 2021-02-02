Left Menu

Karnataka BJP leader's murder: CBI files charge sheet against ex-minister Vinay Kulkarni, 2 others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:18 IST
Karnataka BJP leader's murder: CBI files charge sheet against ex-minister Vinay Kulkarni, 2 others

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against former minister in the Congress-led Karnataka government Vinay Kulkarni and two others in connection with the 2016 murder of Yogesh Gowda, a BJP zilla panchayat member in Dharwad, officials said Tuesday.

Besides Kulkarni, the agency has filed the charge sheet against Chandrashekhar Indi and Shivananand Birdar in a special court in Dharwad, they said.

The agency has alleged that the accused had personal enmity and political rivalry with Gowda who rejected their offer to withdraw from the zilla panchayat elections in 2016.

''Investigations revealed that the Ex-Minister allegedly conspired with his close associates and in pursuance thereof, one of his associates agreed to execute the murder. It was further alleged that a land deal was entered by the accused and a purported land dispute was portrayed as a motive for the murder. Further, three country-made pistols were also seized by CBI,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

Officials said the killers who had come from Bengaluru were made to stay at a resort owned by a confidant of Kulkarni on June 7, 2016 during the first attempt of murder, they said.

The spokesperson said the CBI investigation revealed that an associate of Kulkarni arranged other accused from Bangalore and they visited Dharwad on two occasions.

''On the first occasion, they stayed in a resort at Dandelli allegedly arranged by the said accused (Kulkarni). They allegedly committed the murder during their second attempt. These accused fled after the commission of crime,'' the spokesperson said.

Kulkarni had won the Dharwad Assembly seat in 2013, but was defeated in 2018 by the BJP's Amrut Ayyappa Desai.

Gowda, a BJP zilla panchayat member, was killed in his gym on June 15, 2016 by unidentified men, they said.

The agency has taken over the probe on the recommendation of the Karnataka government, they said.

The probe by the local police cited property dispute as the reason behind the murder while the CBI probe shows it to be a political murder, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kohli taking charge from Rahane an interesting story, will be discussed throughout: Pietersen

Former England star Kevin Pietersen feels Virat Kohli taking charge from Ajinkya Rahane, after one of Indias finest triumphs, is an interesting story that will be discussed a lot throughout the upcoming Test series between the two heavyweig...

Stop farmers in states, provide details about children, females coming to Delhi: Police to Haryana, Punjab DGsP

Delhi Police after receiving intelligence inputs from agencies has asked Punjab and Haryanas Director Generals of Police DGsP to stop farmers at their locations and prevent them from entering Delhi. A letter has been received by DGsP of Har...

Sterling gains broadly, ING upgrades end-2021 forecast

Sterling gained against both the dollar and the euro on Tuesday as analysts bet a faster pace of vaccinations in Britain and the scope for a faster economic recovery would boost the currency this year.The pound has gained amid optimism over...

No violation of data privacy under National Digital Health Mission, Rajya Sabha told

There is no violation of data privacy of citizens under the National Digital Health Mission as it enables appropriate use of health data with the consent of an individual, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.The ambitious National Digit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021