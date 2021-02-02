Left Menu

Russia says foreign diplomatic presence at Navalny hearing is evidence of Western meddling

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:27 IST
Russia says foreign diplomatic presence at Navalny hearing is evidence of Western meddling
Alexey Navalny Image Credit: ANI

Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the presence of foreign diplomats at a court considering whether to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for longer was evidence of Western attempts to interfere in Moscow's domestic affairs.

Navalny is accused of repeated parole violations in a case that has sparked nationwide protests and talk of new Western sanctions.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Facebook that the diplomats' presence was proof of what she called the West's attempts to contain Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BPCL, Air India stake sale by Sept; LIC IPO post Oct: DIPAM Secy

The initial public offering IPO of Indias largest insurance company LIC is likely after October this year, a top official said on Tuesday laying out the governments divestment calendar that includes completing the sale of flag carrier Air I...

High fiscal deficit may invite rating agencies' ire, Fitch may downgrade: Report

Global rating agencies may view the fiscally expansive budget proposals negatively and there is a risk of one of them downgrading Indias sovereign rating, a Japanese brokerage said on Friday.Fitch Ratings, one of the two having a negative o...

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has noted with concern reports alleging the involvement of a member of her family in a company believed to be the distributing agent for the COVID-19 vaccine.In a statement released on Tuesday, th...

This Indian Startup Guarantees Instant Cash Rewards Every Time You Shop

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirWe have all wondered why earning loyalty points or similar rewards never feels truly rewarding. The endless TCs make earning and redeeming them a tiresome experience. However, members of Gainon are getting e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021