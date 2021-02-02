Russia says foreign diplomatic presence at Navalny hearing is evidence of Western meddling

Russia says foreign diplomatic presence at Navalny hearing is evidence of Western meddlingReuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:27 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the presence of foreign diplomats at a court considering whether to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for longer was evidence of Western attempts to interfere in Moscow's domestic affairs.
Navalny is accused of repeated parole violations in a case that has sparked nationwide protests and talk of new Western sanctions.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Facebook that the diplomats' presence was proof of what she called the West's attempts to contain Russia.
