Hungary to receive first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday -TV

Hungary will receive the first batch of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, public television reported citing Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto as saying.

Hungary, which last month became the first European Union member state to buy Russia's Sputnik V shot, would receive 40,000 doses of the vaccine, Szijjarto said.

