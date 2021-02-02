Hungary to receive first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday -TV

Hungary to receive first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday -TVReuters | Budapest | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:11 IST
Hungary will receive the first batch of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, public television reported citing Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto as saying.
Hungary, which last month became the first European Union member state to buy Russia's Sputnik V shot, would receive 40,000 doses of the vaccine, Szijjarto said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Peter Szijjarto
- Foreign
- Hungary
- European Union
- Sputnik
ALSO READ
European Council President calls on Russia to release Kremlin critic Navalny
US State Dept calls for release of Russian Opposition leader Navalny
German foreign minister says Navalny should be released immediately
UK worried about Navalny's safety after Russia detains him, minister says
Russian airlines' passenger traffic down 46% in 2020 -Rosaviatsiya