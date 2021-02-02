PM Suga says Japan plans to start vaccinations in mid-February

PM Suga says Japan plans to start vaccinations in mid-FebruaryReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:41 IST
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that Japan planned to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in mid-February, which would be earlier than original plans to start at the end of this month.
Suga was speaking at a news conference at which he announced the government's decision to extend a COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yoshihide Suga
- Japan
- Tokyo