PM Suga says Japan plans to start vaccinations in mid-February

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that Japan planned to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in mid-February, which would be earlier than original plans to start at the end of this month.

Suga was speaking at a news conference at which he announced the government's decision to extend a COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas.

