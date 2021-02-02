Left Menu

PM Suga says Japan plans to start vaccinations in mid-February

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:41 IST
PM Suga says Japan plans to start vaccinations in mid-February
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that Japan planned to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in mid-February, which would be earlier than original plans to start at the end of this month.

Suga was speaking at a news conference at which he announced the government's decision to extend a COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1700 hours EXPECTED STORIES Copy from England pacer Jofra Archers virtual press conference.Report of ISL match between SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC in Vasco.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-PATHAN-...

The fiesta does not also rise - Pamplona's bull-running festival cancelled again due to pandemic

Spains San Fermin festival, which attracts thousands of tourists from all over the world for the running of the bulls through the streets of Pamplona, has been cancelled for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ...

Herd immunity inference from Delhi’s serosurvey to be taken with pinch of salt, say scientists

By Vishwam Sankaran New Delhi, Feb 2 PTI Has Delhi achieved herd immunity against COVID-19 It is tempting to say yes given the dipping case count assessed in tandem with the latest sero survey that shows 56.13 per cent of people in the city...

NHAI to fine up to Rs 10 cr for major lapses in structures

National Highways Authority of India NHAI on Tuesday said it has come out with a strict policy to deal with major lapses in structures that provides for a fine up to Rs 10 crore for defaulters besides debarment of the firm or personnel for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021