Actions of global community on Myanmar coup should focus on reconciliation: China on UNSC meet

Ahead of the UNSC meet on the Myanmar coup, China, which shares close ties both with the Myanmar military and de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, on Tuesday said that all actions of the international community should contribute to political stability, peace and reconciliation in that country.

The UN Security Council on Tuesday will discuss the situation in Myanmar after the coup and look at a ''range of measures'' with an idea of respecting the people's will expressed in the November general election.

Myanmar's military on Monday staged a coup and detained Suu Kyi and other top members of her governing party. The announcement on military-controlled Myawaddy TV came after an earlier declaration that since national stability was in jeopardy, all government functions would be transferred to military chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.

It was also announced that the military had taken control of the country for one year.

"All actions by the international community should contribute to Myanmar's political-social stability and peace and reconciliation in Myanmar so as to avoid escalation of tensions, complication of matters," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing when asked about China's stand at the UNSC meet on the coup in Myanmar.

China is one among the five veto-wielding members of the UN Security Council that shares close relations with the military junta when it ruled the country for over two decades and later with Suu Kyi after she swept into power in 2016 after long years of incarceration.

During President Xi Jinping's visit to Myanmar last year, China and Myanmar signed 33 deals covering areas such as politics, trade, investment and people-to-people communications.

The main focus of the agreements appeared to be on the implementation of the USD 9 billion China Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC), which provided access to China for the first time to the Indian Ocean.

Wang, in his media briefing, reiterated his Monday's statement that both the military and Suu Kyi should resolve their differences under the constitutional framework.

"We noticed what is happening in Myanmar. China is a friendly neighbour of Myanmar. We hope all parties in Myanmar can properly manage their differences under the constitution and legal framework to uphold political and social stability," he said.

He also declined to answer a question on US President Joe Biden's statement on the situation in Myanmar.

Strongly condemning the military coup in Myanmar, Biden said, ''we will work with our partners throughout the region and the world to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law, as well as to hold accountable those responsible for overturning Burma's democratic transition.'' Biden, in a statement, said the United States is taking note of those who stand with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour.

